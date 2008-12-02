Blockbuster (BBI) Looking For Streaming Partners To Go After Netflix, Apple, Cable

Like rival Netflix, Blockbuster (BBI) is hoping to build its new streaming service into as many living room gadgets as possible. Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes, via E-Commerce Times, via NewTeeVee:



We’ll be able to put the same capability into a Blu-ray player. We’ll go into DVRs (digital video recorders), game consoles, etc., just as others are doing to make the same capability available through other devices.

Smart (if obvious) strategy, but Blockbuster is about a year behind Netflix (NFLX), which already has deals to build its streaming service into Samsung and LG Blu-ray players, Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox 360s, Roku Web video set-top boxes, and TiVo (TIVO) DVRs.

The good news: This game is far from over, and as far as we know, none of Netflix’s deals are exclusive.

The bad news: Neither company is close to getting its rental service on the set-top boxes where they’d make the most impact — the ones you rent from cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) or Time Warner Cable (TWC).

