The last remaining Blockbuster on earth will be listed on Airbnb for a limited time in September at just $4 per night. Here's what it looks like inside.

The last remaining Blockbuster in the world is teaming with Airbnb to offer $US4 one-night stays over three days next month.

Though availability is extremely limited, bookings will be open to the public beginning on August 17.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbours, and tourists from around the world,” Blockbuster manager Sandi Harding wrote in the Airbnb listing.

If you’ve ever dreamed of spending the night at a Blockbuster store, now might just be your chance.

The video rental company is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out its last remaining store to small groups for an “end of summer sleepover.” The store, located in Bend, Oregon, became the last Blockbuster standing in March 2019, following the closure of the company’s Australia location.

For $US4, “quarantine pods” of up to four people will be able to book a one-night Airbnb stay at the Bend Blockbuster over a period of three days starting on September 18. Though availability is extremely limited, booking will be open to the public beginning on August 17, according to the Airbnb listing.

Despite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu rendering Blockbuster obsolete, the Bend store has been able to survive thanks in part to a legion of loyal movie buffs and enthusiasts who continue to pay $US30 for a monthly membership.

Still, the store has felt the sting of the pandemic, Sandi Harding, the Blockbuster location’s manager, said. In the Airbnb listing, Harding wrote that opening up the store to Airbnb stays serves as an “ode to movie magic, simpler times, and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world.”

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbours and tourists from around the world,” Harding wrote. “So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past.”

Take a closer look at what it would be like to spend the night at the last remaining Blockbuster, below.

The last remaining Blockbuster in the world is located in Bend, Oregon, home to around 100,000 residents.

Despite Blockbuster being mostly defunct in the US, thanks to the rise of streaming services, the Bend store has remained standing as a nostalgic relic that continues to service regulars and tourists alike.

In advance of the stay, Harding and the team transformed the store into a 1990s living room – equipped with a pull-out couch, plush bean bags, and loads of classic VHS tapes and video games.

“Crack open a two-litre of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie,” Harding wrote in the Airbnb listing. “But be wary of reciting ‘Bloody Mary’ in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumoured to haunt the store.”

The pull-out couch is, of course, made up in 1990s-era bedding.

The place comes stocked with classic movie theatre snacks, including items like Doritos in their 1990s packaging.

Visitors will have access to the store’s entire collection of tapes and classic films for the duration of their stay.

The store will be fully sanitised before and after each stay in accordance with Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocols, according to the listing.

Blockbuster will also provide all visitors with face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer on-site.

