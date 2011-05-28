More Proof That Netflix Is Killing Blockbuster's Business

Photo: Joseph P. Pasaoa

Blockbuster just drastically lowered prices on its movie rentals, cutting older movies to $0.99/day, new releases to $1.99 for the first day (with $0.99/day for each day after that), and “just released” movies to $2.99 for the first day (with $0.99/day for each day after that).Really, the only thing Blockbuster has going for it anymore is that new releases land a month or more sooner on Blockbuster than on Netflix or Redbox.



