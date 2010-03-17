Blockbuster Admits Bankruptcy Is A Possibility

Blockbuster filed its annual report to the SEC today. In it: Language admitting that Blockbuster could go bankrupt in some situations, including as part of a stock exchange it’s planning, “or any of the other strategies we are pursuing.”



Here’s some of the relevant sections from Blockbuster’s 10-K:

We are in the process of developing and initiating certain operational and business strategies to attempt to maximise our cash and cash equivalents over the near term. One initiative we are pursuing involves an exchange of all or part of our senior subordinated notes for Class A common stock. We also may seek certain modifications to the senior secured notes from the holders thereof. Consistent with this approach, the holders of the senior secured notes and the senior subordinated notes have been contacted and have formed respective note holder committees, have retained advisors and are conducting due diligence. Assuming that we can reach agreement with such holders on the terms of an exchange, we will seek to implement an exchange during the latter part of the second quarter or early part of the third quarter of this year, depending on the timing of SEC clearance of the exchange documentation and when we receive, if necessary, shareholder approval. In connection with pursuing an exchange, we will also be involved in discussions with holders of our Series A convertible preferred stock regarding the possible conversion of such Series A convertible preferred stock into our Class A common stock. We can give no assurance that we can successfully execute an exchange and preferred stock conversion strategy or any of the other strategies we are pursuing and our ability to do so could be significantly impacted by numerous factors including changes in the economic or business environment, financial market volatility, the performance of our business, and the terms and conditions of our various debt agreements and indentures as well as the certificate of designations governing our Series A convertible preferred stock. It is possible that a successful and efficient implementation of an exchange or any of the other strategies we are pursuing will require us to make a pre-packaged, pre-arranged or other type of filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

If we are unable to successfully implement our operational and business strategies, if we are unable to reach agreements with our debt holders to restructure a sufficient portion of our debt, or if the major studios tighten or eliminate credit terms, we may voluntarily seek relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

We are currently experiencing significant liquidity constraints and have sizable amortization and other debt service requirements. Should we not be able to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and should the studios tighten or eliminate credit terms, we may determine that it is in the Company’s best interests to voluntarily seek relief through a pre-packaged, pre-arranged or other type of filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, including prior to the time we would otherwise be required to do so in an acceleration event. Seeking relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, if such relief does not lead to a quick emergence from Chapter 11, could materially adversely affect the relationships between us and our existing and potential customers, employees, suppliers, partners and others. Further, if we were unable to implement a plan of reorganization or if sufficient debtor-in-possession financing were not available, we could be forced to liquidate under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Via Robert MacMillan on Twitter

