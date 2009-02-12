Blockbuster Adding Online Game Rentals

Blockbuster’s (BBI) latest plan to catch up to DVD rental service Netflix: It’s adding online game rentals to its Netflix-like Total Access online rental service. Blockbuster will test the service before offering it nationally sometime after July, the WSJ reports.

Netflix (NFLX) has gained share as Blockbuster has given Total Access very little attention in the last year or so: Last quarter, Netflix signed up a record 718,000 subscribers. Netflix has also taken a lead in online movie streaming, reporting that more than 20% of its subscribers are watching its movies over the Internet.

Game rentals, if priced right, could give Blockbuster an advantage over Netflix for some subscribers. But it won’t fix Blockbuster’s real problem — its broken retail business — any time soon.

