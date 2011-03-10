There are currently two camps on the internet. The first camp—those who are slurping up as much Charlie Sheen tiger blood as possible (hence Sheen’s newly bagged Guinness Book of World Records status for most Twitter followers)— drastically prevails.



The second camp—those who would rather not hear poor Charlie’s ravings—is, however, much smaller.

If you fall into the latter camp, Greg Leuch of F.A.T. has a solution for you. Leuch—who is also responsible for the Justin Bieber Mention Blocker—has come up with Tinted Sheen, a browser plug-in that will block all mentions of Charlie Sheen and most of his photos.

If you’re not tired of Sheen yet, you may be soon—Charlie is looking to hire social media interns to help spread his #winning buzz.

Before

Photo: Wonderhowto

After

Photo: Wonderhowto

Simply download the plugin for Firefox or Chrome, and block Sheen’s name and face forever.

SOURCE F.A.T. Free Art and Technology

Via Block Charlie Sheen From Your Browser with F.A.T.’s “Tinted Sheen” Extension on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.