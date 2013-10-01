This Crazy Toothbrush, Created With A 3D Printer, Will Clean Your Teeth In 6 Seconds

Blizzident Blizzident is a toothbrush created from 3D scanning and 3D printing that promises to clean your teeth in six seconds.

With the advent of 3D printing and 3D scanning comes a new way to brush your teeth.

Blizzident, shaped exactly like your teeth, is what Quartz has labled “the world’s craziest toothbrush.” If you didn’t have time for the suggested three minutes to clean your chompers after meals, never fear; Blizzident completes the task in just six seconds.

To tailor the brush to a person’s mouth, dentists take a digital scan of the teeth and the scan is then used to determine the optimal placement of the bristles by simulating biting and chewing movements. The bristles resemble normal toothbrush bristles. Then 3D printing is used to create the brush itself.

The toothbrush currently costs $US300 and lasts up to one year.

Here is a video showing how Blizzident works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.