This Crazy Toothbrush, Created With A 3D Printer, Will Clean Your Teeth In 6 Seconds

With the advent of 3D printing and 3D scanning comes a new way to brush your teeth.
Blizzident, shaped exactly like your teeth, is what Quartz has labled “the world’s craziest toothbrush.” If you didn’t have time for the suggested three minutes to clean your chompers after meals, never fear; Blizzident completes the task in just six seconds.
To tailor the brush to a person’s mouth, dentists take a digital scan of the teeth and the scan is then used to determine the optimal placement of the bristles by simulating biting and chewing movements. The bristles resemble normal toothbrush bristles. Then 3D printing is used to create the brush itself.
The toothbrush currently costs $US300 and lasts up to one year.
Here is a video showing how Blizzident works:
