The worst of the historic blizzard has dodged NYC, Philly, Boston, and DC

Rafi Letzter/Business Insider Snow falls in New York City on the morning of March 14.

New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Baltimore, and Boston all dodged the worst of the East Coast blizzard this morning, as the most intense regions of the storm shifted west and away from the major urban centres.

The National Weather Service lifted the blizzard warning for New York City, which should get between four and six inches of snow, mixed with sleet, over the course of the day on March 14. Of the major East Coast urban centres, Boston is likely to get the most intense snowfall, with up to a foot still possible.

The less urban parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts are still set to get walloped by the storm, however. The historic, 24-inch-plus accumulations that had been predicted to break records for New York City are turning up there instead. Blizzard warnings remain in effect across much of those states.

The New York subway system is running as of writing, though many lines are closed and others are running with delays.

Subway service continues to function normally in Boston, though the ferry and trolley service is suspended. Subways in Philadelphia and the Washington DC are running with delays.

For the moment, all major airports along the East Coast are open and flights are departing, though more than 5,000 flights were canceled across the Northeast.

Here are the latest snowfall forecast maps:

New York

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland

NWS

Here’s your Winter Storm Map guide to Subway Service: https://t.co/qiuO4c2qQq pic.twitter.com/wYP4SlCys2

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 14, 2017

