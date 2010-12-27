Wimpy NFL Delays Vikings-Eagles Game Until Tuesday Night Because Of Blizzard

Photo: AP

Tonight’s NFL game between the Vikings and Eagles, to be played in Philadelphia, has been postponed until Tuesday, due the massive blizzard bearing down on the East Coast.This marks the third Minnesota Vikings game in a row to be affected by snow. Their last two home games were moved to new locations after the collapse of the Metrodome roof two weeks ago.



Now the two teams will play the first NFL game on a Tuesday since … ever?

Actually, Adam Schefter says: “According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time an NFL game was played on a Tuesday was October 1, 1946 – NY Giants vs. Boston Yanks.”

