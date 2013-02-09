Almost 50,000 Have Already Lost Power Due To The Northeast Blizzard

Photo: AP images

Almost 50,000 homes in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have lost power due to a large snow storm, Reuters reports.CBS Local in Boston reports that 5,400 had lost power by 2.30pm.



The National Weather Service had warned of scattered powered outages.

“This isn’t [superstorm] Sandy,” News12 meteorologist Brysen Van Eck said earlier. “There isn’t going to be widespread trees across highways. It won’t take us days to recover.”

During Sandy almost 8.5 million customers lost power, and 2,000 people in New Jersey and and New York are still without power from that storm.

The National Grid, which took over storm duties from LIPA, has said any power outages will be fixed within 24 hours.

ConEdison customers can report downed power lines and outages here.

