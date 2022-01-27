A blizzard could lash the Northeast with heavy snow and tropical-storm-force winds this weekend

Snow falls during a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pablo Porciuncula/AFP via Getty Images

Millions could be affected by an impending blizzard threatening to slam into the Northeast US.

New England will likely see heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday and continuing into Saturday.

The storm could dump 8-16 inches of snow, but forecasters are unsure how bad it will actually be.

People from New England to North Carolina could be affected by heavy snow and strong winds as an impending blizzard threatens the area this weekend.

Experts expect the worst of the storm to slam New England, with more than 5 million under a winter storm watch starting Friday, though forecasters are still unsure how bad the storm will actually be.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island could be hit with 8 to 16 inches of snow and face up to 60 mile-per-hour winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boston.

Forecasters predict Philadelphia and New York City will see up to 8 inches of snow, while Washington D.C. will likely get dusted with up to 2 inches.

The storm will start in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Georgia and quickly make its way up the east coast creating strong winds and blizzard conditions, according to CNN.

“This storm is likely to strengthen at a rate, and to an intensity, equivalent to only the most powerful hurricanes, so the high-end potential of this storm cannot be overstated. But with nor’easters, like in real estate, it will all come down to location, location, location,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

The National Weather Service warned the storm could bring power outages, damage, and coastal flooding.