This Snow Chart Proves New York Has It Easy

Currently, Blizzard Hercules is dumping snow all over the east coast.

Despite JFK’s delayed opening and school closings, New Yorkers are getting fewer inches of snow than many other areas.

CNBC put together a chart of current snow fall by area. Boxford, MA is buried in 21 inches. Manhattan is way down the list with just five inches of snow.

From CNBC:

CNBC Snow fall during Blizzard Hercules

