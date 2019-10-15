Blizzard broke its silence to say China didn't influence its decision to ban a professional gamer from Hong Kong, but fans aren't buying it

Blizzard ‘Overwatch’ is one of Blizzard’s most popular games.

BlizzardEntertainment President J. Allen Brack said the company’s relationships in China were not a factor in the decision to punish Blitzchung, a professional gamer who spoke out in support of the Hong Kong protests during a Blizzard-sponsored event.

Fans accused Blizzard of attempting to censor Blitzchung to protect its business interests in China, but Blizzard said the punishment was a direct consequence for drawing attention away from the video game tournament.

Blitzchung and two commentators who interviewed him on October 5 have been banned from competitions for six months.

Critics are still planning to protest in support of Hong Kong at Blizzard’s upcoming fan convention, BlizzCon, on November 1.

After a week-long controversy and accusations of censorship, Blizzard Entertainment responded late Friday night to say China did not influence its decision to ban a professional gamer from Hong Kong for supporting anti-China protests. But the gaming community has been reluctant to accept Blizzard’s latest explanation of the move, and many are still planning protests at the company’s upcoming conference, BlizzCon.

“Hearthstone” player Ng Wai Chung , better known as Blitzchung, wore a gas mask and called for the liberation of Hong Kong during a post-match interview at a Blizzard-sponsored event on October 5. Blizzard initially responded by banning him from competition for one year, and saying that it would no longer work with the two commentators who conducted the interview.

The company said Blitzchung violated the rules of the competition by making political statements, and claimed that the statements damaged the company’s image by offending a portion of the public.



The punishment was harshly criticised by fans and U.S. lawmakers who accused the company of censoring free speech to protect its relationships in China, a massive and highly lucrative market with strict laws that require companies operating in the country to censor or remove content at the government’s request. Players threatened to boycott Blizzard’s games in response and a small group of Blizzard employees staged a walkout to show support for the protesters in Hong Kong.

After staying silent for several days, Blizzard Entertainment President J.Allen Brack pushed back against claims that Blizzard’s business in China influenced the company’s decision in a statement published late Friday night. The company reduced the suspension of Blitzchung and the two commentators to six months and reinstated Blitzchung’s prize money, but Brack reiterated that Blitzchung had violated the rules of the competition.

“There is a consequence for taking the conversation away from the purpose of the event and disrupting or derailing the broadcast,”Brack wrote in a statement.

Blizzard’s reduced punishment didn’t do much to change public perception

Critics remain sceptical of Brack’s claim that China had no impact on Blizzard’s decision, and many suggested that Blizzard should have lifted its suspension of Blitzchung and the two competitors entirely.

Others accused Blizzard of trying to minimise its concession by making a statement on a Friday evening, a common tactic used to diminish negative press in a weekend news cycle. Former Blizzard producer Mark Kern said the company used the same strategy while he was working there.

Protesters upset with Blizzard’s lack of support for Hong Kong are planning to show up at the company’s annual fan convention, BlizzCon, on November 1. One group of protesters planned to form picket lines outside of the event and interrupt BlizzCon panel discussions with questions about Hong Kong. The same group is demanding that Blizzard make a public statement in support of Hong Kong, apologise and reverse the punishment, and create a special protest costume for the Chinese “Overwatch” character Mei.

Ultimately, Brack’s statement did little to change the perception of Blizzard’s punishment of Blitzchung, though the “Hearthstone” player said he accepted the company’s stance on the situation. Blizzard will have to wait and see if time will heal the company’s public perception, and hope the situation doesn’t escalate further with planned protests in the coming weeks.

