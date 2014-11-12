This Company Dropped A Massive Axe On A Yellow Cab To Celebrate Its Newest Game

The newest expansion to the “World Of Warcraft,” Blizzard’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), is out today. “Warlords Of Draenor” is the first expansion since the “Mists of Pandaria” arrived in 2012.

To celebrate the new addition to the “World Of Warcraft” universe, Blizzard took to the city that never sleeps and impaled an NYC yellow taxi with a massive axe. Check it out:

“World Of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor” costs $US50 for the standard edition, and $US70 for the digital deluxe edition. You can check out the cinematic trailer from the game below (it’s pretty awesome).

We first saw this image on Reddit.

