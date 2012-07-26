Blizzard Announces 'World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria' Arriving September 25

The expansion arrives September 25.

Photo: Screenshot / Blizzard

In an official press release, Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the highly anticipated fourth expansion set to their hugely successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), “World of Warcraft,” will be available to buy September 25. Blizzard Entertainment states:



Upon the expansion’s release, intrepid explorers of the Alliance and the Horde will be able to set foot upon the shores of the long-lost continent of Pandaria and embark on a perilous journey to uncover its ancient mysteries.

The expansion will be available for PC and Mac, and will be sold for a retail price of $39.99 (£29.99). Fans can also pick up a special Collector’s Edition full of bonus items for $79.99. The digital pre-sale is already available online.

Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment, revealed that “‘Mists of Pandaria‘ contains the biggest variety of new content we’ve ever created for a ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion, with features that will appeal to new players, veterans, and everyone in between.”

“We’ve received a lot of great feedback from players during our most extensive beta test yet, and we hope they enjoy exploring everything Pandaria has to offer when the expansion comes out in September,” he added.

You can read the full press release here.

SEE ALSO: 65% of people want to play Mitt Romney over other candidates in “Mass Effect 3” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.