HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Elite Yellowstone Club Family Compound At Bankruptcy Auction

Photo: Courtesy of Hall and Hall Auctions

Billionaire Tim Blixseth’s and ex-wife Edra’s famous Yellowstone Club “Family Compound,” will be going up for auction in May.The Blixseths founded the exclusive Yellowstone Club in 2001, which counts Bill Gates and Dan Quayle as members. They bought this 160-acre site in Montana as a place for the club to gather.



But after a bitter divorce,and a loss of fortune, the Family Compound, is being auctioned by Edra’s bankruptcy estate by Hall and Hall Auction. The minimum bid is $11.1 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.