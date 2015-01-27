New York And Boston Are Ready To Get Blitzed For The Blizzard

People in the path of Winter Storm Juno seem to be turning to alcohol as they get ready for what could be one of the worst blizzards New York City has ever seen.

Drizly, an on-demand app for alcohol deliveries, says orders in NYC and Boston are up 477% since 2pm ET compared to a normal Monday. That’s nearly six times as much as usual.

Some liquor stores have decided to close early to prepare for the storm, Drizly tweeted earlier.

The National Weather Service is predicting Juno will dump 18 to 24 inches of snowfall on Manhattan and even more on the outer boroughs.

Keep an eye on the National Weather Service’s website for more info.

