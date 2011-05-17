Blip.TV Stops Neglecting Its Website, Rolls Out A Nice New One

Blip.TV, one of the web video pioneers that has focused on episodic video content, has mostly neglected its website until now.Blip had chosen instead to work on its back-end for video producers, its distribution network across the Internet, and, more recently, its ad business.
As a result, the vast majority of its video views — 3 billion to date, and now 1 billion per quarter — come off-site, and it’s not a huge traffic driver to its own 50,000 shows.
No longer! The company just made a big effort to launch a new homepage, which is attractive and functional, and aims to sort of be an iTunes/YouTube-like destination for episodic web video.
The goal is to start getting more people going to the Blip site, both organically and from search/referrers, and to drive more traffic to its shows. (Blip is highlighting 1,800 of its shows on the new site, or about 5% of its total.) This would generate more ad revenue for both Blip and its show producers, a win-win.
For company context, Blip now has about 50 employees, and its monthly video views have tripled over the past 6 months to about 330 million per month. A year ago, the company raised $10 million.
Here’s what the new homepage looks like, which is now live:
Photo: Blip.tv
