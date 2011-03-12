US

Take A Tour Of One Of The Silliest Startup Offices We've Seen -- Blip.tv

William Wei

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider

Blip.tv is a video sharing startup that hosts, distributes, and monetizes independent web shows.Unlike YouTube, users of the site must produce original videos and churn them out at a consistent rate. Blip.tv can and will “zap” accounts that are just uploading one-off viral videos.

Founded around the same time as YouTube, blip.tv still considers itself a startup, and its offices certainly reflect that tech startup mentality. Most, if not every, blip.tv employee has a Nerf gun, and they have playful shootouts everyday.

Its kitchen even has a built-in beer tap and is stocked with beer kegs. In 2009, blip.tv beat out College humour to win the Media Beer Pong Tournament hosted by Gawker.

This balance of work and play has paid off for Blip.tv though as some of its 50,000 shows are making “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” says co-founder Dina Kaplan. In fact, some of these independent web producers are doing so well that they’re making more money than anyone working at blip.tv – including the founders.

The video sharing startup is in the midst of doubling its staff. If you’re thinking about applying, this is where you’d be working …

First, here's our interview with blip.tv co-founder Dina Kaplan:

Blip.tv headquarters are on 407 Broome St. in the SoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Here's the front desk...

... and in the waiting area are some awards blip.tv has won over the years...

... including a Webby and a Beer Pong trophy that they beat out College humour for two years ago.

Everyone sits and works in this open space...

... equipped with Nerf guns.

No, really. Everyone has a Nerf gun.

Apparently, they have Nerf gun battles once-a-day.

People can complain about being shot... if they can find the complaint box hidden behind a plant.

Then again, maybe no one complains because of the abundance of beer here.

Blip.tv – The first startup we've seen with a built-in beer tap in its kitchen.

They're apparently anti-TMZ.

Here's the conference room where people can write on the glass doors ala The Social Network.

No one's working...

... because everyone's busy eating lunch together.

We'll refrain from hitting the gong and leave blip.tv HQ in peace.

And check out another cool video sharing site's HQ...

Tour The Vimeo Offices -- Located In The Beautiful IAC Building

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.