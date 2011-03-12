Take A Tour Of One Of The Silliest Startup Offices We've Seen -- Blip.tv

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider

Blip.tv is a video sharing startup that hosts, distributes, and monetizes independent web shows.Unlike YouTube, users of the site must produce original videos and churn them out at a consistent rate. Blip.tv can and will “zap” accounts that are just uploading one-off viral videos.



Founded around the same time as YouTube, blip.tv still considers itself a startup, and its offices certainly reflect that tech startup mentality. Most, if not every, blip.tv employee has a Nerf gun, and they have playful shootouts everyday.

Its kitchen even has a built-in beer tap and is stocked with beer kegs. In 2009, blip.tv beat out College humour to win the Media Beer Pong Tournament hosted by Gawker.

This balance of work and play has paid off for Blip.tv though as some of its 50,000 shows are making “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” says co-founder Dina Kaplan. In fact, some of these independent web producers are doing so well that they’re making more money than anyone working at blip.tv – including the founders.

The video sharing startup is in the midst of doubling its staff. If you’re thinking about applying, this is where you’d be working …

