Blip.tv Co-Founder Mike Hudack Is Now A Product Manager At Facebook

Hudack (on left) has joined Facebook.

Last November, All Things D’s Peter Kafka reported Mike Hudack was leaving Blip.tv, possibly for medical reasons. His co-founder, Dina Kaplan, left Blip at the same time.



It wasn’t clear what Hudack would do next or who would replace him as Blip’s CEO.

Last week, Kafka reported Kelly Day would take over the role. She was formerly EVP and General Manager of digital media at Discovery.

Thanks to a tip and some LinkedIn stalking, we’ve learned Hudack has joined Facebook.

According to LinkedIn, he’s a product manager there and his Twitter feed is full of fb.me links. It’s not clear what he’s working on, but there’s a good chance fellow NY tech founders and Facebook acqui-hires Sam Lessin or Justin Schaffer recruited him.

