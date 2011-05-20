Turns Out, People Don't Want To Share Their Credit Card Transactions With Strangers

Photo: Jon Rohan

Remember Blippy? The startup that wanted you to share your credit card purchases with strangers? Despite tons of media attention, the service never really took off and now it’s being shut down, TechCrunch reports. But fear not! Blippy the company is still going to stay around. After all, it raised nearly $13 million, so they have time to try other stuff, and they’re hard at work on “social ecommerce ideas.”



Good luck to the Blippy team. Their idea seemed crazy, but the best startup ideas often seem that way at the start, and they gave it a shot. Hopefully they can pivot to something big.

