How much did NYC-based Web video site Blip.TV raise in its series B financing, led by Bain Capital and announced in October? $5.2 million, according to a regulatory filing dug up by PEHub.



(PEHub is owned by Thomson Reuters, the SEC’s records copying contractor.)

