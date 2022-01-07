Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. ‘Once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave’

- Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices.
- Kazakhstan’s president ordered security forces to “shoot to kill without warning.”
- Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance.
In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has been gripped by widespread protests and violent unrest over skyrocketing fuel prices.
What began as protests about fuel prices on Sunday have evolved into an uprising against the oil-rich nation’s authoritarian regime, corruption, and inequality.
A violent crackdown has led to dozens of protesters being killed, and neighboring Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. On Friday, Russian units assisted Kazakh forces in retaking the airport from protesters, the BBC reported.
Addressing reporters at a State Department briefing, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned the Kazakhstan regime about expanding Russian influence after inviting in troops to help it restore control.
“One lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave,” Blinken said.
The protests spread across the country, with demonstrators setting fire to government buildings, including the mayor’s office in Almaty and a presidential residence.
Protesters also seized the airport, which the government has taken back but remains closed for now, AP reported.
Kazakhstan’s government said it would restore the fuel price caps for six months, but protests against the government have continued.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised broadcast on Friday that he had ordered security forces to “shoot to kill without warning” to end the unrest, which he claimed is being fueled by terrorists and bandits.
At least 18 police officers have also died, according to The Washington Post, with some outlets reporting that a police officer was beheaded.
Russia sent paratroopers to the country on Thursday after the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) responded to a plea from Kazakhstan’s leadership to help quell the unrest.
The CSTO is a security alliance not meant for internal issues, but Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed that terrorists are fueling the protests.
Russia’s intervention in Kazakhstan comes as the country continues to amass forces near Ukraine’s border, sparking fears that it plans to invade the country.
Troops are also being sent from Armenia and Tajikistan, countries which are also members of the CSTO.
In his address to the nation, President Tokayev framed the demonstrations as a coordinated attack by “armed and trained bandits, both local and foreign.”
However, protesters who spoke to international media rejected this characterization.
“We are neither thugs nor terrorists,” one woman told CNN. “The only thing flourishing here is corruption.”
It is the wealthiest country in Central Asia, possessing some of the world’s largest reserves of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources.
It produces around 1.6 million barrels of oil a day and has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment.
Despite its natural riches, much of its population experience financial hardship, and corruption and inequality is widespread.
Nazarbayev has continued to hold important positions in the government, serving as the head of Kazakhstan’s Security Council until his removal on Wednesday to appease protesters.
Videos posted on social media show protesters toppling a statue of the former president.
With internet and cellphone services restricted, information emerging from inside the country has been limited.
Some payment systems have also stopped functioning, and residents have queued to withdraw cash from the few working ATMs.
Global bitcoin mining has also suffered due to the internet blackout, as Kazakhstan is the world’s second-largest center for bitcoin mining, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.
News reports said the internet was partially restored in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday, AP reported.
The protesters in Almaty, the largest city, appear to mainly be from the city’s poor outskirts or surrounding towns and villages, Reuters reported.
The violence has been shocking to many urban Kazakhs, the outlet said, who previously compared their country favorably to more repressive neighboring countries.
With the arrival of Russian and other foreign troops, and the ongoing internet shutdown, some fear a broader crackdown is still to come, AP reported.