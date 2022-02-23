US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says ‘everything seems to be in place’ for Russia to mount a full-scale attack on Ukraine before the night is over

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department on October 18, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia has everything “in place” to launch a full attack on Ukraine.

He told NBC Nightly News that he can’t “put a date or an exact time” on when the full invasion will happen.

But he said Russia has “positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine’s borders to the north, to the east, to the south.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC Nightly News that “everything seems to be in place” for Russian forces to mount a full-scale attack on Ukraine before the night is over if Russia decides to do so.

He said he can’t “put a date or an exact time on” when Russia might carry out a major aggression, but he said that Russia has “positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine’s borders to the north, to the east, to the south.”

“Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

A senior defense official revealed Wednesday that a large-scale attack on Ukraine may be imminent, explaining that Russian forces are “as ready as they can be.” The official said that the majority of the Russian forces near Ukraine, roughly 80%, have moved to forward positions along the border.

The official said that Russian forces have “advanced their readiness to a point where they are literally ready to go — now.”

The secretary of state said there’s still time “to avert a major aggression, although again, they’re in their final stages of being able to engage in one.”

The senior defense official warned Wednesday that Russia has tremendous capability. According to the Department of Defense, Ukraine may be facing anywhere from 160,000 to 190,000 Russian troops and capabilities such as missiles, armor, artillery, and special forces, among others.

Blinken said that if Russia keeps escalating the situation, the US will respond in kind.

“At the end of the day, if that doesn’t stop President Putin, we’ve made very clear along with all of our allies and partners that there will be massive consequences going forward, a price that Russia will have to pay for a long, long time,” Blinken told NBC Nightly News.

The secretary’s comments come on the heels of a heartfelt and powerful speech by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky appealing directly to the people of Russia for peace after his call to Putin was met with “silence.”

Ukraine is in a national state of emergency two days after Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of two Kremlin-backed separatist regions, including territory not under control of the pro-Russian rebels. The US has warned the move was part of Russia’s efforts to find a pretext to fully invade Ukraine.

The US has already begun imposing sanctions on what it called the beginning of an invasion as Putin ordered some troops into eastern Ukraine, but there are growing concerns that further aggression is coming.