Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says he’s ‘cancer free’ months after revealing he was diagnosed with the disease

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 attends the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Mark Hoppus, a singer and bassist for Blink-182, says he’s officially “cancer free.”

Hoppus announced he had cancer over the summer, saying it was a blood cancer.

He said on Wednesday that he will still have to be scanned for the cancer every six months.

Mark Hoppus, a singer and bassist for Blink-182, says he’s officially “cancer free,” months after first announcing his diagnosis.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram story that he also shared on Twitter. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus, who said in July he was diagnosed with a blood cancer called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A, said he will have to still get scanned every six months.

“It’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he said.

