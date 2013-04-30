Real-Life 'Bling Ring' Member Calls Film 'Trashy And Inaccurate'

The cast of ‘The Bling Ring.’

Next month, Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” will premiere at the Cannes Festival.



The film is based on a string of celebrity robberies that occurred between 2008 and 2009 by a group of teens who became known as “The Burglar Bunch” and “Bling Ring.”

However, not everyone is pleased with the film.

“Bling Ring” member Alexis Neiers took to Twitter to dish her feelings on the film after being prompted by Los Angeles Times entertainment writer Amy Kaufman to watch the new trailer.

She said the trailer falsely reflects what occurred in real life calling it “trashy and inaccurate.”

@amykinla it’s trashy and inaccurate. Based on Detective Goodkin and Nancy Joe Sales inaccurate information. 2 people who are everything — Alexis Neiers (@itsalexisneiers) April 23, 2013

@amykinla they accused us of being. Celebrity status obsessed, fame & money hungry…The detective who has been caught in — Alexis Neiers (@itsalexisneiers) April 23, 2013

@amykinla multiple lies and who played himself in this film and a woman who is an irresponsible,inaccurate and a dishonest — Alexis Neiers (@itsalexisneiers) April 23, 2013

@amykinla journalist who is currently writing a book based on inaccurate facts. — Alexis Neiers (@itsalexisneiers) April 23, 2013

@amykinla The truth will come out soon enough and I have no intention of seeing this film. — Alexis Neiers (@itsalexisneiers) April 23, 2013

Earlier in the month, Neiers appeared behind the film when the initial teaser came out. Neiers took to her blog originally writing positively about Coppola’s adaptation:

“When I found out last March that Sofia Coppola was making a movie about the Bling Ring at first I was shocked and then I became optimistic after I heard what her intentions for the film were. I can only hope that this movie does not just tell the story of Los Angeles teens robbing the homes of celebrities.”

Actress Emma Watson of “Harry Potter” fame will play a young Neiers in the film.

“The Bling Ring” premieres at the Cannes Festival May 16 before debuting as a limited release in the US starting June 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.