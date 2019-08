What’s the best light beer to drink at the ball game or a party with friends? You may have a favourite, but what is the definitive choice? In a blind taste test, we had people try Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Natty Light to see which cheap, light beer reigns supreme.

