Blind mother gets to 'see' her unborn son for the first time thanks to 3D printing

In a heartwarming demonstration of how modern technology can help people achieve something that simply wasn’t possible years ago, a blind mother was recently able to “see” her unborn son for the first time by touching a 3D printout of his ultrasound.

Tatiana Guerra, who has been blind since she was 17, was 20 weeks pregnant when diaper company Huggies Brazil offered her the chance to meet her meet her unborn son, Murilo, for the first time.

Unable to see ultrasounds, expecting mothers like Tatiana have traditionally relied on verbal descriptions to get a sense of what their child will look like. But thanks to advancements in 3D printing that make it cheaper to print out physical models that can be touched and felt, that’s beginning to change.

Working with 3D printing company The Goodfellas, Tatiana was surprised with an accurate mould of Murilo’s face, accompanied by the phrase “I am your son” inscribed in Braille, according to 3DPrint.com.

You can watch the entire video of Tatiana’s first time getting acquainted with Murilo in the video below (skip to the 1:20 mark if you want to skip the Huggies intro).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This drivable car was 3D printed in 44 hours



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.