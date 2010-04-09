BLIND ITEM: Who's The Secret Insider Trader That's Probably The "Big Name" Moore Capital Informant

There are seven total insider traders involved in the FSA’s huge UK bust, but only six have been named so far.



The seventh is still a mystery and chances are his name is being kept a secret on purpose.

He or she “will almost certainly be the whistleblower — and is likely to be a big name,” one former head of equity derivatives told Reuters.

Apparently many lawyers and traders think the seventh turned informer and is now cooperating with authorities to build a case against the other six.

“The speculation is definitely that it is the whistleblower,” says Ash Saluja, a partner at London law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.

The six he would be building a case against are:

Martyn Dodgson, a managing director of Deutsche Bank

Clive Roberts, head of European sales trading at Exane

Julian Rifat, an equity trader at Moore Capita, a hedge fund

Graeme Shelley, a trader at Novum Securities, a brokerage

Iraj Parvizi, a private investor and

Ben Anderson, also a private investor

This is the biggest insider trading scandal in a while. Usually someone ends up cooperating with the authorities in insider trading investigations, like Steven Fortuna in the Galleon case.

