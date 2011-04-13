BLIND ITEM: Who Is "The Giant" Hedge Funder Who Flew First Class With His "Shirt Open, Shoes Off, Stuffing His Face"

Photo: Ljtourist

In Keith McCullough’s book, “Diary of a Hedge Fund Manager,” there’s an interesting paragraph about a hedge fund manager he calls “The Giant.”McCullough writes that it was the following encounter with “The Giant” on a 14-hour flight to Hong Kong that convinced him, “perhaps I was not in over my head… likely I was as good as any hedge fund manager out there.”



We like it because we’re dying to know who the billionaire with the nasty habits is.

The following excerpt describes McCullough’s encounter:

I boarded a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, the first leg of the journey, and happened to notice that a few rows ahead of me in first class was one of the biggest, best-known hedge fund managers in the world. I’ll call him “The Giant.” I watched him on and off for pretty much the whole 14-hour flight. While I devoured the contents of multiple canvas bags overstuffed with reading material, there’s The Giant, sprawled out like he’s in his home theatre, shirt open, shoes off, stuffing his face with all the free caviar the stewardesses could feed him (and free caviar wasn’t all you got when you flew Cathay Pacific to Asia; there was also wine, shrimp, cheese, sweets). This guy, The Giant, he watched movies, he racked out.

Meanwhile, I read, researched, worked. I came away that night-day convinced The Giant was weak and that if this was how the biggest and best hedge fund managers rolled, well, I need not ever worry about about how I measured up.

Take your guesses at who this “Blind Item” is about in the comments section.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.