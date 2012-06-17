BLIND ITEM: Which Top PE Firm's PR Lady CC'd Her Contacts On This Email To Her Lover

Photo: The Mirror

Today’s blind item comes from a bit of gossip written in the London Evening Standard.It appears that a woman who works in PR for a top private equity firm had a tryst with a reporter. Both are married, so it’s particularly embarrassing that one of them accidentally CC’d their business contacts on the email they exchanged the next morning.



(FYI, City = Wall Street in London)

From This is London:

The following email exchange has been sent, by mistake, to a list of City contacts. It’s between a PR woman at a very high-profile private-equity house and an award-winning journalist on a serious newspaper. Both are married.

Her: “Were we careful on Thurs?”

Him: “No, I think we epitomised the linear opposite of careful. I did ask if you had any jonnies, but you said: ‘What for?’… Was fun though. When can we do it again?”

