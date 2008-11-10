Blind Item: WHICH Regional Bank Is Citigroup Pursuing?

Awesome, the WSJ runs a blind item on the front page, informing us that Citigroup is in talks to buy a regional bank. They just won’t tel us which one



Less than a month after walking away from Wachovia Corp., Citigroup Inc. is in discussions to acquire another U.S. bank, according to people familiar with the situation.

The target’s name couldn’t be determined, but it is a regional bank that overlaps geographically with Citigroup’s retail-banking unit, which has its highest concentration of branches in the Northeast, California and Texas. A deal could be reached later this month, the people said.

Put your guesses in the comments.

