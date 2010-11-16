Blind Item: Which 27-Year Old Hedge Fund Trader Is Making "At Least" $2 Million Per Year?

This blind item comes from an IM-exchange between two writers from Washington City Paper.



BLIND ITEM: Who’s the 27-year old New York hedge fund trader who’s making “at least” $2 million per year, has a well-manicured paralegal girlfriend who lives in DC and just brought a Macbook Air, and would *never* travel to visit her in DC?

From the Washington City Paper:

Oh so last night I’m on the train, and the girl across from me has like, a Macbook Air, and I just got a Macbook Air. (My laptop melted.) And she’s also got the same exact BlackBerry as me, although otherwise we did not have a whole lot in common because like, she had perfectly applied eyeliner and one of those manicures where the nail polish is like NASA engineered and my hands are all like blotchy and raggedy, and then she starts listening to music with those earphones where everyone in a 300-foot radius can totally groove to whatever you’re listening to and she was listening to Katy Perry which I would never do. But anyway, the point is, she told me about her boyfriend, who is 27 and works at a hedge fund and who makes, she estimated unsolicitedly, at least two million dollars a year.

… this was on the Acela, ha. Her boyfriend lives in New York, duh. She is a paralegal of some sort. I asked if she ever made him come visit her in DC and she made an incredible face…

Just like, “Um, how best to put this…’No.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.