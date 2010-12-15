BLIND ITEM: What's The 40-Employee Equity Trading Shop That Recently Blew Up?

On craigslist today, we noticed a number of items for sale by what was described as a financial company out of business.



The goods are pretty great, like the 4+ computer screen set ups, and they’re going at “liquidation” prices.

We called the number advertised and asked them for more information about the blow up.

Our conversation follows.

Us: What kind of company was it?

Man on the phone: “It was an equity trading company.”

Us: What happened?

Man on the phone: I’m not at liberty to say.

Us: What was the name of the company?

Man on the phone: I’m not at liberty to say.

Us: Is everyone fired?

Man on the phone: Yes.

Us: Sorry. How many were there?

Man on the phone: About 40.

So it was an equity trading company with about 40 people, they recently blew up, maybe recently launched (see below for the conference table they just bought) and they’re located in New York’s Financial District at Wall street and Pearl Street (according to craigslist).

So what is this company and how did it fail? If you have any information, please let us know.

Here’s the other stuff they’re selling: File cabinets, couches, receptionist desk, and a conference table they just bought 2 months ago.

