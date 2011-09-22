BLIND ITEM: Guess Which Wall Streeter Tried To Buy This Pony For His Ex-Girlfriend

Photo: Doyle

At an auction for the estate owned by Elaine, the famous restaurantuer of Elaine’s, who died recently, an unknown high-profile Wall Street guy bid aggressively on this painted papier mache carousel horse from an off-site location online.Unfortunately for his ex-girlfriend, who was pining for the pony, the Wall-Streeter lost.



Held at the Upper East Side auction house, Doyle, yesterday, Elaine Kaufman’s estate sale attracted tons of bidders.

Kaufman, who died at the end of last year, owned and operated Elaine’s, a popular Upper East Side bar and restaurant that was frequented by writers, actors, athletes and finance types.

More than 200 lots of her artwork, furniture, jewelry and restaurant memorabilia were auctioned off.

Our unidentified Wall Streeter’s ex-girlfriend really wanted the carousel horse, which hung in the front window of Elaine’s for several years.

But her ex, who no one would identify for us because, “you would definitely recognise his name,” didn’t win.

The carousel horse, which was priced at $200-300, sold for more than tenfold its original estimate to fetch $3,250 from an on-site bidder.

Apparently because the Wall Street guy was bidding online he could only bid up to $3,000 on the horse.

