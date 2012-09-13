This Blind Cook Just Took Home $250K After Winning 'MasterChef'

Photo: MasterChef

Christine Ha, a grad student from Houston, lost her sight gradually over the past 10 years due to a rare autoimmune disease—but that hasn’t stopped this cook from defeating every single other contestant on Monday night’s finale of the third season of “MasterChef.”Ha is the only blind contestant to ever compete in, and later win, the show.



Ha took home a $250,000 cash prize and cook book deal.

For the final challenge, the contestants prepared three courses. Ha was praised for the balanced meal she prepared which included braised pork, maitake mushrooms, Thai papaya salad, and coconut lime sorbet. (Marks’ undercooked lobster may have cost him the title.)

“My first reaction when I won was just utter shock,” Ha told TV Guide. “I just could not believe it. I was shocked for probably 48 hours. I didn’t realise how much I wanted it and how much it was attainable.”

While she is a master chef now, Ha admits she used to be an awful cook.

“I didn’t even know how to steam rice in a rice cooker.” She added, “I was a disgrace to many Vietnamese mothers I’m sure … I only knew how to make scrambled eggs and toast and instant ramen.”

Ha finally taught herself how to cook once she got an apartment with a kitchen, and now her husband helps her while she cooks.

Watch the blind “MasterChef” flawlessly prepare a meal below:



