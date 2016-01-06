A blind 8-year-old uses echolocation to get around

Ruben Graham-Morris, a blind eight-year-old boy, has mastered echolocation to get around on his own. Ruben was born with Leber’s congenital amaurosis, a genetic disease that left him blind from birth.

“Before echolocation, Ruben would not ever let go of my arm,” Ruben’s mother, Trudie Graham, said.

Trudie and her son connected with Daniel Kish, who is blind and a specialist in echolocation. He taught Ruben how to interpret sounds bouncing off nearby objects to make sense of his surroundings.

“I think the first couple of days of Daniel working with him he was still reluctant to let go of my arm,” Trudie said of Ruben, “but by time we got around the airport and the train station, Ruben was off on his own.”

Kish is often referred to as Batman, since the technique he teaches is similar to how bats get around. Ruben’s mother said that means her son must be a batboy.

Trudie said she, along with her family, has noticed that Ruben is more confident and independent since learning echolocation.

“I like the experience of finding my way around without anybody’s help so I could go, well, I could go anywhere with it,” Ruben said.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

