Alexander Klöpping, co-founder of pay-per-article startup Blendle, will speak at IGNITION 2015

In an age of pay walls and ad takeovers, many publishers are struggling to figure out how to monetise content. One digital startup claims to have cracked the code and is working with some of the biggest media companies to shake up the way we read news.

Alexander Klöpping, co-founder of Blendle — the Dutch startup that’s attempting to reinvent distribution — will join this year’s panel on The Future of Publishing at Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital event.

Once exclusive to the Netherlands, Blendle is a micro-payment platform now experimenting with The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal to give readers the ability to pay for individual newspaper and magazine articles.

With à la carte article prices varying by publisher (averaging 20 cents apiece), Blendle allows users to register via credit card and simply pay for the content they want, instead of buying a subscription package. With this new business model, Klöpping and his team are disrupting an industry that has already seen its fair share of disruption.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience insights from the game-changers in publishing, tech, and beyond at IGNITION on December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Early-bird pricing expires in two weeks — get your ticket to IGNITION 2015 now.

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.