Adam Sandler's Movie 'Blended' Bombs At Theatres

It was not a good weekend for Adam Sandler.

His latest movie, “Blended,” debuted to a weak $US14.2 million over the three-day weekend.

That’s one of the worst openings for any Sandler movie.

The film, featuring his third collaboration with Drew Barrymore, received mostly negative reviews though it was considered far from his worst movie.

The Warner Bros.’ movie cost an estimated $US40 million to produce.

Worldwide, the film has made $US16.3 million.

Here’s how “Blended” compares to Sandler’s most recent live-action movie openings.

“Blended” performed slightly better than 2012’s “That’s My Boy” starring Andy Samberg. That movie went on to make $US57 million.

Here’s how Sandler’s movies with Barrymore have performed at theatres.

