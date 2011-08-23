Bleacher Report Staffs Up In Effort To Convince The World It's Serious About Quality Content

Bleacher Report is ready to show off its improving content.



The site, which is maligned for its focus on page views but was recently chosen as one of Time.com’s 50 best websites of 2011, is launching a “Lead Writer Program.”

“Bleacher Report is powered by our strong contributor base and we’re constantly looking at ways to improve the experience for our writers and readers,” Dave Finocchio, co-founder and vice president of content and product at Bleacher Report, said in a statement. “The Lead Writer Program will help Bleacher Report solidify its reputation as a thought leader in sports media.”

The first five writers hired are Dan Levy, Matt Miller, Josh Zerkle, Dan Rubenstein, and Bethlehem Shoals.

The crew join the web’s fifth-largest sports site, one that boasts 750 columnists and 6,000 contributing writers who drive more than 20 million unique visitors to the site per month.

In January, King Kaufman came over from Salon.com as writing program manager. It was the first indication that Bleacher Report was truly intent on being more than an SEO shop, that it wanted to compete with outlets including Yahoo, ESPN, and FoxSports.com.

The addition of Levy, Miller, and the rest – some of whom ripped B/R in the past – is another sign that the company believes quality content is a large part of its future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.