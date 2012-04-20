Bleacher Report Is On The Block, And It Almost Sold To Turner – Source

Bleacher Report’s cofounders

Massive sports site Bleacher Report is on the block and it almost got acquired by Turner, an M&A source tells us. Bleacher Report CEO Brian Grey says: “Our focus is building this business, a great consumer experience in sports digital media.”



Asked to confirm or deny the news, he said Bleacher Report does not comment on rumours.

An industry source says Bleacher Report would likely sell for a price north of $200 million.

A Turner spokesperson says: “We don’t comment on speculation concerning our business.”

Founded in 2007, Bleacher Report is now one of the top sports site on the web with 25 million monthly unique visitors. Rival SB Nation, now called Vox, is even bigger and is also an aquisition target.

In a post titled “11 Startups That Could Get Bought For $1 Billion Tomorrow,” we speculated that Bleacher Report would be a particularly attracted take-out target for AOL or Yahoo.

Click here to see 11 Startups That Could Get Bought For $1 Billion Tomorrow >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.