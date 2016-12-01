Find out what 2 digital gurus have to say about the future of media

Twitter Bleacher Report Founder and CEO Dave Finocchio will speak at IGNITION 2016.

The survival of media outlets in the internet age is a much agonized-over subject.

The question of how news publications can survive has only become more pertinent since the industry was smacked last month with news about declining ad revenues.

But among digital pure-plays, the view tends to be a little less apocalyptic.

That’s why we’re excited for Daily Beast President Mike Dyer and Bleacher Report Founder and CEO Dave Finocchio to speak at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s annual flagship conference.

The Daily Beast and the Bleacher Report are examples of two digital operations that in recent years have carved out a niche for themselves. The Daily Beast is a progressive news site with an eye for scoops and scandals, while the Bleacher Report is a sports outlet that allows its army of devoted sports fans to become reporters.

With their innovative approaches to media, Dyer and Finocchio are both exceptionally qualified to discuss where the industry is going. It will be a crucial discussion, not only for media producers but for consumers as well, as developments in media affect everyone and everything in our society.

