Bleacher Report CEO will discuss knocking it out of the park in digital media

Dave Finocchio Bleacher Report CEO Dave Finocchio

The crowd’s definitely been going wild for The Bleacher Report since it launched in 2007. In terms of numbers, the digital media company trails only behind ESPN — capturing 200 million readers every month.

It’s clear that Bleacher Report’s founder and CEO Dave Finocchio has some big ideas on where sports journalism — and the media world in general — is racing toward.

That’s why we’re thrilled to share that Finocchio will be speaking about his predictions for the future of digital media at this year’s IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s annual flagship conference.

This will be a chance to learn all about how digital media will continue to grow and transform, straight from from the brain behind one of the biggest sports sites out there. Forbes has called the Bleacher Report “one of the leaders” in online sports media.

Don’t miss Finocchio’s insight at IGNITION 2016! It’s all happening December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

This year’s speakers include Vevo’s CEO Erik Huggers, MasterCard’s Global CMO Raja Rajamannar, and AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson.

