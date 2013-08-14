Bleacher Report Co-Founder Bryan Goldberg Raises $US6.5 Million To Launch A Site For Women, Bustle

Bryan Goldberg co-founded Bleacher Report, a sports media company that was acquired by Turner Media last year for more than $US200 million. He’s finally ready to announce his new venture, Bustle.

Bustle has raised $US6.5 million in a combined seed and Series A round. Investors include Social + Capital Partnership, Time Warner Investments, Google Ventures, 500 Startups, Rothenberg Ventures, friends and family. Ted Maidenberg of Social + Capital Partnership and Allison Goldberg of Time Warner Investments (unrelated to Bryan) are joining the board of directors.

Goldberg didn’t find it particularly difficult to raise millions of dollars. He says he was able to sell Social + Capital Partnership in just two slides.

Bustle is a media company like Bleacher Report was, but this time Goldberg is after the opposite demographic. Bustle will cover entertainment and fashion news, written primarily by rising female professionals. Everyone on his staff is paid, unlike Bleacher Report’s initial contributors.

Goldberg notes that one of the biggest brand in the space, Vogue, only has 1 million monthly uniques coming to its site, so there’s an opportunity for someone to cover female-targeted topics much better. “That’s not just bad, that’s pathetic,” says Goldberg.

We interviewed Goldberg about what Bustle is, how he raised so much money, and how he plans to “make a fortune” building a women’s brand online.

