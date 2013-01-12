Portland Trail Blazers Announcer Goes Bonkers After Wesley Matthews Hits Back-To-Back Threes To Beat The Heat

Matthews was falling into the crowd on the 2nd three

Photo: YouTube

The Portland Trail Blazers got a really nice win at home against the Miami Heat last night.They’ve quietly over-achieved this year at 20-15, and have a real chance to make the playoffs. Last night was their best win of the season by far.



Down 88-85 with a minute left, Wesley Matthews drilled a game-tying three. After a Chris Bosh dunk gave Miami a 90-88 lead with 43 seconds left, Matthews drained an even more ridiculous step-back three that ended up being the game winner.

Someone synced the video with the local Portland radio call, and it’s pretty great. “BANGGG! POW-POW!” announcer Brian Wheeler screams after the first one.

Awesome (via TBJ):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

