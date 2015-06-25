A Chipotle-style pizza chain endorsed by LeBron James is becoming a huge threat to Papa John's, Domino's, and Pizza Hut

Melia Robinson/Business Insider We tried Blaze Pizza, the fast-casual pizza chain endorsed by LeBron James.

Blaze Pizza is on fire.

The Chipotle-style pizza chain, backed by celebrities including LeBron James and Maria Shriver, hopes to be as big as Starbucks one day, and it’s well on its way there.

Blaze Pizza launched 50 restaurants across the US in 2014, and opens a new location every five days.

Cofounder Rick Wetzel told QSR Magazine he expects the Southern California-based chain to deliver a “big blow” to major delivery chains like Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut, in the same way Netflix killed Blockbuster.

We recently visited Blaze Pizza’s Fremont, California, restaurant to see if the pizza really is fit for a king. King James, that is.

