I ate Blaze Pizza's new pizza crust made with Mango White Claw instead of water and liked it better than the original

Blaze Pizza released a “Mango White Claw crust” at 40 of its locations.

The special crust was available for one-day only.

I tried it and enjoyed the White Claw pizza more than the original crust.

There are two things that naturally go together in the summertime: Savoury, tomato-y pizza and the bubbly, fruit taste of White Claw hard seltzer.

Most people will enjoy these separately. Blaze Pizza decided to put them together.

For one day only, the pizza chain known for their oven-baked pies is offering customers a chance to try a pizza crust infused with Mango White Claw. The peculiar combination comes as sales of the popular seltzer continue to skyrocket and show no signs of slowing down.

While the combination sounded outright bizarre, it also piqued my curiosity.

The eyebrow-raising pizza was available at only 40 locations on June 18, so I stopped by the Blaze Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa to try it out.

To get an objective understanding of what really makes a White Claw pizza unique, I ordered an original dough pizza for comparison as well.

I chose my toppings based on the recommendations of Blaze Pizza executive chef Brad Kent who suggested red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, red bell pepper, pineapple, jalapeño, and an arugula finish.

Both pizzas went into the oven at the same time. I waited a few minutes while they cooked in the fire.

Once my pizzas were finished, I wanted to try a bite of the White Claw pizza while the mozzarella cheese was still oozing hot. I ate on the restaurant’s patio outside and pulled out a slice.

My first thought was that it was a really good slice of pizza — it just wasn’t obvious it was a slice of White Claw pizza.

I brought the pizzas home to my own patio to better analyse the differences between the two.

Once I ate both pizzas, I noticed the differences between the two. While it’s hard to taste any notes of fruit from the White Claw crust, where it stood out was the crust consistency.

It was still a thin crust pizza, but the bread was chewier, giving it more of a bite and a yeasty flavour that contrasted well with the acidic red sauce.

Meanwhile, the original dough pizza was purely thin-crust. It tasted good, but it served more as a vehicle for shoving toppings into my mouth. Over time, it also got soggier in comparison to the White Claw crust.

Even if the White Claw crust didn’t give off strong fruity taste, the recommended toppings offered a tropical blend of flavours with a kick.

The juicy pineapple pieces combined with the scattering of spicy jalapeños gave me enough flavour that I didn’t miss the actual Mango White Claw flavour.

Visually, the only noticeable differences between the two were the shape and burnt ends of the crust.

The pizza using the original dough formed a perfect circle and had a soft black ring around it, while the White Claw crust had more burnt bits to it. None of these things made a difference in taste.

While the special is one day only, I wouldn’t hesitate to crack open a can of White Claw and order some pizzas if they ever bring it back again.

