Blaze On a Livestock Ship In Fremantle Sends 50 Crew To Hospital

The Ocean Drover. Still form a video clip.

A fire on a livestock ship, the Ocean Drover, at Fremantle Port in Western Australia has sent all 50 crew to hospital.

The mainly Indonesian crew are being taken to the hospital via ambulance and buses.

The blaze is reported to have started in the bow of the berthed ship this morning about 8am local time (WST).

ABC Radio reported it is understood the sheep ship was waiting to be loaded when the fire broke out and there were no animals on board.

Smoke pouring out of the side door to the bow of the ship. pic.twitter.com/Hh0YxqApmC — david cooper (@David_Cooper82) October 9, 2014

