BLATANT Insider Trading In US Airways Ahead Of Capt. Sullenberger's Retirement Announcement

Check it out: US Airways (LCC) shares tanked this morning at the open, and then at 10:00 the airline announced that hero pilot Capt. Sullenberger would be retiring.



Where is the SEC?

Oh, we suppose it’s possible that the real reason it’s falling is that it announced a $30M hit from the storm and revenue passenger miles in February that were down 4.7% from last year. Yeah, that’s probably it.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

