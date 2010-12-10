MUST-SEE: The Iconic Video Of Michael Jackson And Prince Crashing A James Brown Concert

We recently came across this clip of a James Brown concert back from 1983.



James Brown enthusiastically invites on stage Michael Jackson, who comes up from the audience belts a tune and does the moonwalk. Then (at 1:10), MJ goes and whispers something in James Brown’s ear.

“What?” says Brown. MJ whispers again.

“Who?” says Brown. MJ tells him again.

Then, James Brown goes to the mic and announces that at Michael Jackson’s insistence he is inviting someone called Prince to come up and join them.

After a couple of more shout-outs, Prince eventually gets on stage…riding on the back of his bodyguard (2:10).

And then things get weird.

(Don’t miss the end of the video where Prince falls off stage, and James Brown is following him to give him his jacket back.)



See More Viral Video:

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Real Annoying Orange Parodies The Internet (Dec 4) >

Top 10 Viral Videos Of November: Keenan Cahill And Awesome Sports Plays Win The Month >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.